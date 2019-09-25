Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Increased Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $1.22 Million; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Has Upped Stake

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 55.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 24,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 68,054 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, up from 43,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 6.32M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70M, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 1.85 million shares traded or 15.57% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 99,270 shares to 21,443 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,292 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Pcl has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 564,769 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 202 shares. 29,378 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. First Foundation, California-based fund reported 236,863 shares. Moreover, First Midwest State Bank Trust Division has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lifeplan Fin Gp has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 103 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 224,010 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 4,617 shares. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 1,915 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). R G Niederhoffer Cap Management holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,400 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd reported 0.36% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Garnet Equity has 70,000 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% stake. Alberta Inv Management invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partner Investment LP invested in 1.66% or 11,560 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 79,766 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Harris LP has invested 1.32% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 6,538 shares. Cls Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 747 shares. Texas-based Petrus Trust Com Lta has invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). First Mercantile Trust Co holds 735 shares. First Manhattan Co has 1,560 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 49,479 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,601 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 3.17M shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,647 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $549.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,000 shares to 140,327 shares, valued at $40.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,633 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

