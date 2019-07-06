Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Increased Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) Holding By $409,164; 2 Analysts Bullish Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Capital One on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. See Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) latest ratings:

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) stake by 24.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 4,871 shares as Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB)’s stock declined 6.17%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 25,153 shares with $2.12M value, up from 20,282 last quarter. Lyondell Basell Industry now has $32.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.37 million shares traded or 53.68% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) stake by 9,450 shares to 51,225 valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 15,176 shares and now owns 113,480 shares. Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,483 are owned by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). California-based Quantum Cap Mngmt has invested 0.48% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 4,796 shares. Green Square Cap Limited reported 13,772 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 46,053 shares. Epoch Ptnrs has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 488,291 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 436,025 shares. Bridgeway reported 0.84% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Principal Fincl Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 546,946 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 73,618 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP owns 0.17% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 62,367 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc invested in 0% or 225 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 8 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Tuesday, February 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $95 target.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 1.34 million shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,313 are owned by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Brookfield Asset Mngmt stated it has 9.18 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Company stated it has 3,531 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested in 452,789 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 102 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 42,053 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 2.13 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 7,967 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co owns 24,706 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Regions Financial Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 10,772 shares. Amg National Trust Comml Bank reported 49,910 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.24% or 45,172 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 26.61M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 58.17 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.