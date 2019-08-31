Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Increased Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake by $1.14 Million as Valuation Declined; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shares Rose, Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Decreased by $18.06 Million Its Stake

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 31,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 23,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.77M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $298.4. About 337,017 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Parkside National Bank And Trust accumulated 71 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 50 shares. 849,840 were reported by Bank Of Mellon. White Elm Cap Limited Co stated it has 39,464 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). New York-based Junto Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 3.54% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund stated it has 1,707 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 3,873 shares. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 119,844 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 319,799 shares. Pitcairn reported 5,981 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cap Invsts holds 0.11% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 1.00 million shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 13,202 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 3,678 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0.16% stake. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 19,411 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wright Invsts Service Incorporated holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,587 shares. 49.79 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 7,492 shares. 1,007 are held by Johnson Grp. Commerce Bankshares holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 118,553 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 11,719 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank stated it has 19,720 shares. Golub Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,078 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.31% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Primecap Mngmt Com Ca has 0.93% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Prelude Limited Co reported 6,404 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Finemark Bank Trust reported 14,975 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 106,071 shares to 50,187 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 71,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,254 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).