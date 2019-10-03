Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake in Viacom Class B (VIAB) by $786,364; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $32.36 Million as Stock Value Rose

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (VIAB) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 27,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 86,364 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 1.47M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom; 10/04/2018 – `Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Scores Highest Rated Series Premiere in MTV History on Live+3; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 168,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 220,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.49 million, down from 388,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $179.04. About 9.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – FB: Information Commissioner’s Office tells judge they need warrant as have grounds for suspecting that @CamAnalytica has NOT deleted the Facebook data from its servers as asserted. – ! $FB; 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 21/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TELLS CONGRESS IT “IS INEVITABLE THAT THERE WILL NEED TO BE SOME REGULATION” OF INTERNET FIRMS; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Facebook Hearing; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 11/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is center stage this week as founder Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Congress over issues relating to its mismanagement of user data and privacy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

