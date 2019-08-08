Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Decreased At&T (T) Position; 4 Analysts Covering Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 43.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 100,646 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 131,996 shares with $4.14M value, down from 232,642 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $248.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 33.78M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST

Among 4 analysts covering Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Upland Software had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) rating on Friday, March 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $42 target. Needham maintained the shares of UPLD in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Roth Capital. The stock of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, March 8. See Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies 61.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $54 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Upland Software (UPLD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Upland Software (UPLD) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 & FY19 Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AI Stocks: Here’s Your Chance to Make 100 Times Your Money – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sum Up The Pieces: XSW Could Be Worth $113 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock increased 4.16% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 370,191 shares traded. Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has risen 42.36% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical UPLD News: 01/05/2018 – Upland Software Enables Superior Customer Service and IT Support Through Upgraded Version of its KCS® v6 Verified Knowledge Ma; 09/05/2018 – Upland Software 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 08/03/2018 – Upland Software Provides Strong 1Q Guidance Range With 45% Rev Growth at the Midpoint; 08/03/2018 – Upland Software Sees 1Q Rev $29.6M-$30.6M; 26/04/2018 – Upland Software and Thavron Solutions Announce Alliance to Deliver More Flexible IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM); 09/05/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC UPLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $133.2 MLN TO $136.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE REPORTS FIRST PURCHASE IN EUROPE, RAISES GUIDAN; 22/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES FIRST ACQUISITION IN EUROPE, RAISES GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC UPLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $131 MLN TO $135 MLN; 08/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.37

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $935.95 million. The firm offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) stake by 27,352 shares to 70,445 valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 43,448 shares and now owns 102,994 shares. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American And Mngmt Communication holds 0.33% or 36,758 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Com Va, Virginia-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Citizens & Northern holds 0.44% or 25,046 shares in its portfolio. Private Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 191,082 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Leavell Inv Management Incorporated reported 87,494 shares stake. First Manhattan reported 462,153 shares. Hugh Johnson has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 3,622 are owned by Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Wendell David Associate Inc owns 69,102 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Barnett And Communications has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Interstate Retail Bank stated it has 29,911 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 29,081 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capstone Fincl Inc has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,505 shares.