Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake; Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Its American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stake

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 47.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 13,713 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 15,297 shares with $1.26 million value, down from 29,010 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.30B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 368,837 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) stake by 72.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 25,225 shares as American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 9,464 shares with $210,000 value, down from 34,689 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters In now has $2.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 565,204 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 2.68M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 42,462 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jefferies Group Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 15,373 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 5.70 million shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 503 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 732,736 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 1.04 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.15% or 76,954 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Lmr Prns Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 6,373 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 2.93M shares. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 202,860 shares. Montag A Assoc invested in 0.06% or 8,177 shares. The California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.12% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.96M for 15.91 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $403,850 activity. The insider GAMMEL PETER L sold $160,688. ALDRICH DAVID J sold $243,162 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 6,178 shares to 34,037 valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) stake by 17,723 shares and now owns 25,494 shares. Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. UBS maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of AEO in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies.

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.12 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard World Fds (VFH) stake by 10,152 shares to 15,946 valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 9,077 shares and now owns 22,047 shares. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was raised too.