Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut By $959,314 Its Facebook (FB) Stake; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Last Week

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 18.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 5,779 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 25,971 shares with $4.33M value, down from 31,750 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $520.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Names to Watch at Facebook Hearing: Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Ted Cruz, Jeff Flake; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q DAILY ACTIVE USERS 1.45B, EST. 1.45B; 05/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: US congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus on privacy instead of Facebook’s business model; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says If Facebook User Deletes Account, Data Is Deleted (Video); 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $35.67’s average target is 19.54% above currents $29.84 stock price. Stoneridge had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the shares of SRI in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Barrington. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1. See Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 115,167 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $817.06 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.53 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 9,228 shares to 18,976 valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) stake by 4,871 shares and now owns 25,153 shares. Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 14.25% above currents $182.59 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.