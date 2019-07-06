Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut By $3.12 Million Its At&T (T) Holding; 3 Analysts Covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Jefferies initiated the shares of SPPI in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) rating on Friday, March 15. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $17 target. The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28. See Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim 19.0000

15/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Initiate

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

07/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 43.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 100,646 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 131,996 shares with $4.14 million value, down from 232,642 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.32M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $959.52 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.12 million activity. McGahan Keith M had sold 2,496 shares worth $27,541 on Thursday, February 7. $394,810 worth of stock was sold by Turgeon Joseph W. on Wednesday, January 9. The insider MAIDA ANTHONY E III sold 7,250 shares worth $72,500. 33,692 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares with value of $366,333 were sold by GUSTAFSON KURT A. On Wednesday, January 16 Riga Thomas J sold $109,578 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) or 10,499 shares. Vyas Dolatrai sold 6,010 shares worth $63,826.

The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 417,652 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA 4Q LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 25C; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – RESULTS OF STUDY ON COMBINATION OF BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA TO BE PRESENTED AT 2018 AACR CONGRESS; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Makes Corporate Governance Enhancements and Bd Changes; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $30.5M; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data Studying Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/05/2018 – Delcath Announces Initiation of Registrational Trial of Melphalan/HDS in lntrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma; 15/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – ON ASIDNA AND HDAC INHIBITORS: RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT BELINOSTAT TREATMENT INDUCES GENETIC INSTABILITY IN TUMOR CELLS; 10/04/2018 – SPPI: PRELIM CONFIRMED ORR/POSSIBLE PFS BENEFIT OBSERVED; 03/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fincl Financial Bank invested in 116 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company holds 12,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 36,208 shares stake. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 175,400 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 167,684 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Company reported 196,384 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 91,127 shares. Fosun reported 0.06% stake. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research accumulated 21,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 353 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 221,550 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Co accumulated 4,175 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.54 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 9,228 shares to 18,976 valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 43,448 shares and now owns 102,994 shares. Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 294,714 shares. Bonness accumulated 1.04% or 51,000 shares. Bokf Na holds 985,354 shares. First Personal accumulated 6,313 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Ltd Llc has 0.52% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18.39M shares. Central Bancshares And Trust invested in 15,096 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nadler Finance Grp owns 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,974 shares. Grassi Inv invested in 295,382 shares. 42,370 were accumulated by Fagan Assocs. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 5.16 million shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sather Inc has invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ancora Limited Company accumulated 347,037 shares.