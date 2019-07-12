Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding By $436,059; Schroder Investment Management Group Increased Autozone Common Stock Usd0.01 (AZO) Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) stake by 8.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 11,181 shares as Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 120,713 shares with $4.79M value, down from 131,894 last quarter. Applied Materials Inc now has $43.57B valuation. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 7.25 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Autozone Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (AZO) stake by 18.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired 30,666 shares as Autozone Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (AZO)’s stock rose 9.76%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 200,379 shares with $205.21M value, up from 169,713 last quarter. Autozone Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 now has $28.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $15.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.42. About 113,218 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 1.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 526,138 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 11,800 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communications Limited reported 1,000 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd stated it has 238 shares. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 22,501 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 741 shares. 11 are held by Enterprise Fin Serv. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co reported 2,881 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Conning accumulated 994 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas-based Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.27% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Vanguard Gru accumulated 2.31M shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 283 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $950 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1035 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 8 to “Perform”. UBS maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity. The insider Smith Richard Craig sold 1,500 shares worth $1.26M.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Synchrony Financial Common Stock Usd0.001 (NYSE:SYF) stake by 533,808 shares to 1.05 million valued at $33.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Progressive Corporation (Ohio) Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:PGR) stake by 53,349 shares and now owns 507,925 shares. Aramark Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:ARMK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REGI, AMAT, ENTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 13 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Tuesday, January 29 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Susquehanna.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 19,233 shares to 227,100 valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 6,178 shares and now owns 34,037 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.