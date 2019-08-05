Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) Holding; ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (ENGQF) Shorts Raised By 103.06%

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) stake by 24.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 4,871 shares as Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 25,153 shares with $2.12 million value, up from 20,282 last quarter. Lyondell Basell Industry now has $29.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 394,949 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma

ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ENGQF) had an increase of 103.06% in short interest. ENGQF’s SI was 79,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 103.06% from 39,200 shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 7 days are for ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ENGQF)’s short sellers to cover ENGQF’s short positions. It closed at $15.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for ENGIE SA (OTCMKTS:ENGQF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “BASF: Potential Benefits From The IPO Of Wintershall DEA – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “ENGIE SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 27, 2018 is yet another important article.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company has market cap of $36.97 billion. The firm operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, E&P, and Other divisions. It has a 31.2 P/E ratio. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy sources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Among 2 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Nomura.

