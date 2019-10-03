Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position; Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (FLEX) Shorts Down By 13.71%

Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FLEX) had a decrease of 13.71% in short interest. FLEX’s SI was 6.88 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.71% from 7.98 million shares previously. With 6.31 million avg volume, 1 days are for Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s short sellers to cover FLEX’s short positions. The SI to Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.33%. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 7.38 million shares traded or 67.09% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 283.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 28,426 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 38,470 shares with $1.95M value, up from 10,044 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $27.97B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 5.00 million shares traded or 37.85% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRPLANE IS VERY RELIABLE; 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: A Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas has made an emergency landing in Philadelphia…; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ACCELERATING INSPECTION PROGRAM ON CFM56 FAMILY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT PHILLY AIRPORT: NBC; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Rev $4.9B; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING

Among 3 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $5700 lowest target. $59’s average target is 13.37% above currents $52.04 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). James invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sun Life Fincl stated it has 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 9,100 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 10,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 311,997 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx has invested 0.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 244,868 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.67 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 9,607 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 9,772 shares to 16,199 valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 6,400 shares and now owns 32,571 shares. Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 14.09% above currents $10.08 stock price. Flex had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Flex Ltd. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Management stated it has 121,735 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Iridian Asset Mgmt Lc Ct invested in 2.26% or 16.32M shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.13% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 5.00 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 98,119 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 256 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 158,231 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 113,175 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 727,278 shares. California-based Cap Intl Invsts has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Axa holds 0% or 21,200 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 383,894 shares.