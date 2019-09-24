Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV); Bank Hapoalim Bm Decreased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.12 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 283.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 28,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 38,470 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, up from 10,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 3.24M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philly airport; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from #Chicago makes emergency landing over broken window; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE 737 AIRCRAFT IS ‘PROVEN, IS VERY RELIABLE. IT HAS THE GREATEST SUCCESS OF ANY OTHER AIRCRAFT TYPE’; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Officials Are in Direct Contact With NTSB and FAA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Southwest is speeding up testing of the engines out of “caution.”; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5%; 16/05/2018 – LUV: BLADES FOUND WITH `COATING ANOMALIES’ SENT FOR CLOSER LOOK; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 9.0 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.5 PERCENT FROM 8.7 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN FEBRUARY 2017; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 5,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 36,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Bancorp In holds 137,564 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 35,563 shares. Vision Capital Mgmt invested in 75,336 shares or 3.91% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 2.38% or 2.43M shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt owns 5.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,163 shares. Saturna Corp has 607,361 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 41,017 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.7% or 6,004 shares. Cwh Mngmt holds 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8,072 shares. Liberty Mngmt Inc holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,390 shares. Keating Inv Counselors stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 7.91M shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies invested in 2.16% or 47,475 shares. Madrona Limited Liability Company holds 0.97% or 5,262 shares. California-based Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department has invested 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Apple (AAPL) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – AAPL – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,953 shares to 3,568 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 11,436 shares to 14,058 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,825 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 5,857 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Company Il has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 202,644 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inc accumulated 7,483 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moody Bancorp Division stated it has 8,331 shares. Maine-based Hm Payson And has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 5,191 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bb&T Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1832 Asset LP has 7,508 shares. South Dakota Inv Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 249,873 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5.37 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pggm invested in 0.08% or 325,900 shares.