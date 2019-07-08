Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by $1.35 Million as Stock Rose; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Market Valuation Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $1.64 Million

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.59M market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 200,768 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 13,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 76,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.32. About 1.63 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 5,922 shares to 43,556 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,971 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

