Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted By $1.35 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding; Last Week Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Analysts

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 17.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 13,359 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 89,583 shares with $9.07M value, up from 76,224 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. now has $366.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/03/2018 – Relative Value in U.S. Treasuries Not Enough to Tempt JPMorgan; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 7 analysts covering Barclays PLC (LON:BARC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Barclays PLC had 28 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BARC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BARC in report on Monday, January 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, January 25 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, June 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 4 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs maintained Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 230 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, January 21 with “Overweight”. The stock of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. See Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 230.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 230.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Unchanged

25/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 263.00 New Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.54% or GBX 0.84 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 155.82. About 7.11 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 27.09 billion GBP. It offers personal and business banking services, credit cards, transactional and other lending products, and investment services and products. It has a 8.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides financial advice, primary capital raising and capital markets execution, risk and liquidity management, sales and trading, consumer payments, and wealth management services.

More news for Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “How Do Analysts See Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “StockBeat: Barclays CEO Set for Victory Over Bramson – Yahoo Finance” and published on April 30, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Mgmt holds 1.05% or 25,526 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Advsrs invested 3.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). M Kraus Company has 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sandy Spring Bank has invested 1.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wetherby Asset reported 0.8% stake. Miles has 5,097 shares. Philadelphia Company invested in 28,716 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cordasco Finance Network invested in 0.07% or 668 shares. Amica Retiree invested 2.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability has 2.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 4,124 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs stated it has 178,460 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Services Incorporated holds 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 82,457 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 5,779 shares to 25,971 valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 8,612 shares and now owns 2,500 shares. Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of stock or 11,659 shares. $599,304 worth of stock was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.