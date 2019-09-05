Stoneridge Investment Partners Decreased Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Position by $482,448; Dollar General (DG) Stock Value Rose While Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut by $505,750 Its Holding

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 6,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 42,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.75% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 6.91 million shares traded or 149.15% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 14,946 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 19,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.8. About 1.74 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 28.80 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hl Financial Services Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 228,213 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 7,110 shares. Daiwa Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Haverford Tru stated it has 391,665 shares. 32,467 were accumulated by Parsec Finance Mngmt. St Germain D J Inc reported 1,960 shares. Orrstown Serv Incorporated invested in 314 shares. Asset Strategies has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cibc Mkts Corporation invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 605,562 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.05% or 642,507 shares. Bessemer holds 16,147 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas owns 11,714 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 93,401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 443,808 are held by Morgan Stanley. Old Natl Bank & Trust In holds 0.01% or 3,854 shares. Moreover, Cambiar Limited has 0.82% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 495,558 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 300,053 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 3,122 shares. 20,810 are owned by Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Co. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 758,227 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 12,432 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 256,189 shares. Scout Invs Inc stated it has 106,301 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv reported 43,976 shares stake. 214 are owned by Enterprise Service.

