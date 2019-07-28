Stoneridge Investment Partners Decreased Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake by $1.12 Million; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Increased Its American Intern (AIG) Stake by $320,049

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in American Intern (AIG) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 7,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,885 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 154,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in American Intern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 47.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 13,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,297 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 29,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 974,077 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) by 24,188 shares to 87,438 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20,229 shares to 83,937 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl (NYSE:RPM) by 63,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,913 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).