Stoneridge Investment Partners Decreased By $3.08 Million Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake; Sonic Automotive (SAH) Sellers Decreased By 3.55% Their Shorts

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 82.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 71,736 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 15,254 shares with $658,000 value, down from 86,990 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $20.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.33 million shares traded or 64.52% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) had a decrease of 3.55% in short interest. SAH’s SI was 3.96M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.55% from 4.10M shares previously. With 270,600 avg volume, 15 days are for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)’s short sellers to cover SAH’s short positions. The SI to Sonic Automotive Inc’s float is 18%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 263,797 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) stake by 47,298 shares to 96,199 valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 43,448 shares and now owns 102,994 shares. Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.38 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.81M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Personal Serv reported 1,343 shares. Invesco Ltd has 8.27M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Liability holds 698,192 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 1,814 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 45.52M shares. Monetary Group Inc Inc owns 3,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 8,400 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 5,832 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited reported 33,729 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 340,082 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM and Marfrig to partner on veggie burger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ADM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.42 per Share, $0.60 per Share on an Adjusted Basis – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 8 to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates in two divisions, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, maker warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.82% more from 25.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 30,644 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 161 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt Co holds 0.04% or 12,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Missouri-based Towle And has invested 1.99% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). South Dakota Council accumulated 43,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited Company reported 87,400 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.95M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com reported 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,987 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 9,161 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 16,163 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonic Automotive had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sonic Automotive Stock Is Up 69% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) CEO David Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sonic Automotive (SAH) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.