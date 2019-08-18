Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut Stake in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 31,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RON WYDEN SENDS LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE DATA USE BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS TO REUTERS IN INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out Plan to Battle Fake Ads With More Disclosure; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Walden Expresses Concern Facebook Hasn’t ‘Matured’; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Says Worth Considering Paid Subscriptions: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video); 21/03/2018 – Sen. Marco Rubio: English & Español: VIDEO: Rubio Announces Facebook Page for Venezuelan Community

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 3.38M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $169.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

