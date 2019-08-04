Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $1.46 Million as Stock Rose; Ventas (VTR) Share Value Rose While Financial Counselors Has Cut by $3.32 Million Its Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 7,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,319 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, down from 9,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 909,500 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 52,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 59,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 1.73M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 53,162 shares to 147,187 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 18.31 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. 10,000 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares with value of $633,096 were sold by Probst Robert F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Limited Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 54,650 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation accumulated 8,876 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fund Management has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 171,086 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0.03% or 64,258 shares. Pension holds 0.11% or 455,481 shares in its portfolio. 41,692 are owned by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 479,107 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 4,989 were reported by Scotia. Cls Investments Llc invested in 0.01% or 3,056 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 1.02 million shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co has 384,105 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd owns 27,533 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests reported 5,255 shares stake. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) by 43,448 shares to 102,994 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 17,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.22 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason owns 9,914 shares. Middleton Ma reported 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Meyer Handelman accumulated 0.36% or 37,700 shares. Alleghany De owns 378,000 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors has 201,239 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 13,863 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 62,375 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Investments Limited Com has 0.31% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 696,883 shares. 6,629 were accumulated by Mai Capital Mgmt. Hendley And Inc accumulated 2.73% or 27,883 shares. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 25,762 shares. Cambridge reported 7,508 shares stake. Somerset, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,692 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Manhattan holds 50,128 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.