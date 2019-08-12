Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $975,546; As Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Share Value Rose, Black Diamond Capital Management Has Raised Position by $433,845

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.63M market cap company. It closed at $3.55 lastly. It is down 14.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 8,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 145,824 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, down from 154,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.82. About 5.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9,228 shares to 18,976 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 5,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical State Bank invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Condor Cap invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Bankshares Na holds 1.14% or 138,506 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Financial Strategies Inc has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Llc owns 18,289 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,090 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 61,911 shares. Com Of Oklahoma has 40,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpinvest Prtnrs Bv invested in 7,573 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Ironwood Inv stated it has 4,127 shares. Partner Inv Mngmt LP holds 1.22% or 8,978 shares in its portfolio. Icm Asset Wa holds 18.43% or 203,290 shares. Credit Capital Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 21,200 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Auxier Asset Management, Oregon-based fund reported 128,885 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 2.00M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 1.44% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 884,783 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested in 0% or 326,607 shares. Second Curve Capital Ltd invested 5.26% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 8,360 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Qs Investors Lc holds 0% or 80,143 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 101,200 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd holds 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) or 550 shares. Leisure Capital reported 53,158 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 17,200 shares. 889,950 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 2,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Charles Schwab has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).