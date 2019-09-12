Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut Its Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) Holding; CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Sentiment Is 0.61

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) stake by 19.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 4,846 shares as Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 20,307 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 25,153 last quarter. Lyondell Basell Industry now has $28.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 2.50 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell

CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.65, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 57 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 93 decreased and sold equity positions in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 107.10 million shares, down from 130.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding CBL & Associates Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 62 Increased: 43 New Position: 14.

More notable recent CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBL & Associates Properties leads financial gainers, Banc of California and Leju Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CBL Stock Surges 19% on Activist Investor Involvement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can CBL Recover From the Retail Apocalypse? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBL Properties Responds to NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBL, GME, SATS, and ZS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

The stock increased 32.03% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 10.91M shares traded or 376.95% up from the average. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) has declined 80.45% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Rev $220.2M; 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS FY 2018 ADJ. FFO GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises CBL & Associates Outook To Negative; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBL)

Analysts await CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CBL’s profit will be $75.58M for 1.28 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.91% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for 892,941 shares. Legg Mason Inc. owns 5,293 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has 0.43% invested in the company for 7.35 million shares. The Texas-based Adams Asset Advisors Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $387.07 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 6.64% above currents $85.71 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura upgraded LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, April 15. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $113 target. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the shares of LYB in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated holds 0.04% or 545,332 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.11% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 4,565 shares. Moreover, Foster And Motley has 0.88% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Mercantile Tru Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,680 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 161,850 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Advisory Inc invested in 135,236 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Capstone Investment Limited Co has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 11,696 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 870 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 430,658 shares. Private Inc reported 49,094 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Shoker Counsel Inc reported 3,663 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 13,433 shares to 27,515 valued at $877,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 17,741 shares and now owns 34,073 shares. Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was raised too.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 shares valued at $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23. $57.04M worth of stock was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $945.65 million for 7.65 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.