Stoneridge Investment Partners Boosted By $322,772 Its Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Position; Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted By $1.02 Million Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased American Airls Group Inc (AAL) stake by 1.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 32,916 shares as American Airls Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 2.59 million shares with $82.32M value, up from 2.56 million last quarter. American Airls Group Inc now has $11.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) stake by 6.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 4,247 shares as Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 69,526 shares with $5.33M value, up from 65,279 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc/Va now has $61.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 109,416 shares to 758,837 valued at $37.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 81,313 shares and now owns 22,105 shares. Angi Homeservices Inc was reduced too.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was made by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,785 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 12,130 were accumulated by Nuwave Inv Lc. Blackrock Inc accumulated 23.06 million shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 1,161 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 84,601 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv stated it has 346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 224,203 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Advisory Alpha stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.06% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Citadel Advisors Ltd accumulated 353,723 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited owns 7,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 2,903 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Airlines Group has $56 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 76.09% above currents $26.31 stock price. American Airlines Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 2.54% above currents $77.63 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

