Stoneridge Investment Partners Boosted By $1.35 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding; Incyte (INCY) Has 1.9 Sentiment

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 17.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 13,359 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 89,583 shares with $9.07M value, up from 76,224 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. now has $353.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B

Incyte Corp (INCY) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 241 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 127 decreased and sold equity positions in Incyte Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 188.70 million shares, up from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Incyte Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 101 Increased: 149 New Position: 92.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.33 billion. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. It has a 58.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 18.87% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation for 34.27 million shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 3.62 million shares or 7.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 3.6% invested in the company for 261,293 shares. The Texas-based Hwg Holdings Lp has invested 2.44% in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc, a Delaware-based fund reported 152,888 shares.

The stock increased 2.11% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 804,689 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 AGAINST SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 4MG; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Thursday, February 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,099 shares to 38,971 valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arconic Inc stake by 17,730 shares and now owns 134,385 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.