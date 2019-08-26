Stoneridge Inc. (SRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Both Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) and WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge Inc. 30 0.95 N/A 1.75 18.66 WABCO Holdings Inc. 132 1.85 N/A 6.74 19.64

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stoneridge Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc. WABCO Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Stoneridge Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stoneridge Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of WABCO Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9% WABCO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.36 shows that Stoneridge Inc. is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. WABCO Holdings Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stoneridge Inc. are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor WABCO Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. WABCO Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stoneridge Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Stoneridge Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

The upside potential is 19.42% for Stoneridge Inc. with average price target of $35.67. WABCO Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $143.67 average price target and a 8.35% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stoneridge Inc. looks more robust than WABCO Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Stoneridge Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.5% of WABCO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Stoneridge Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13% WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36%

For the past year Stoneridge Inc. has stronger performance than WABCO Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors WABCO Holdings Inc. beats Stoneridge Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.