Stoneridge Inc. (SRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

As Auto Parts businesses, Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge Inc. 29 0.97 N/A 1.75 18.66 Adient plc 20 0.13 N/A -16.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stoneridge Inc. and Adient plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9% Adient plc 0.00% -54.1% -13.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stoneridge Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Adient plc has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Stoneridge Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adient plc.

Analyst Ratings

Stoneridge Inc. and Adient plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Adient plc 1 2 1 2.25

Stoneridge Inc. has a consensus price target of $35.67, and a 16.57% upside potential. On the other hand, Adient plc’s potential downside is -1.98% and its consensus price target is $22.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stoneridge Inc. seems more appealing than Adient plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of Stoneridge Inc. shares and 0% of Adient plc shares. 2.7% are Stoneridge Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Adient plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13% Adient plc -4.31% -1.29% 3.17% 22.93% -51.37% 57.7%

For the past year Stoneridge Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adient plc.

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats Adient plc on 9 of the 10 factors.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.