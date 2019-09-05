Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Reaches $31.75 After 3.00% Up Move; Fsi Group Increased Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position

Fsi Group Llc increased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 11.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc acquired 11,338 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 111,267 shares with $5.34M value, up from 99,929 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $6.15B valuation. The stock increased 4.44% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 439,874 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

The stock of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.84% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 102,877 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. TodayThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $869.49M company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $32.70 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SRI worth $26.08M more.

More recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “MullenLowe Selected as Creative Agency Partner for Humana – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sri Kosaraju Promoted to President and CFO of Penumbra – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Stoneridge, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company has 31,271 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 137,752 shares in its portfolio. Pembroke Limited has 825,290 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Corp Delaware has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Pnc Finance Ser Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 25,576 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). James Invest Research Incorporated owns 28,380 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 42,948 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 10,137 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Teton Advisors Inc invested in 0.65% or 228,498 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 17,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 579,263 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company stated it has 130,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $869.49 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 12.34 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.41M for 20.89 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 2,512 shares valued at $100,028 was bought by Zhou Catherine.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). First Mercantile Trust Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,929 shares stake. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.13% or 2.16M shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Colonial Trust Advsr invested in 65,574 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Oakbrook Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,900 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,400 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 976 shares or 0% of its portfolio.