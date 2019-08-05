Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Reaches $30.49 After 6.00% Up Move; FRANCISCO INDUSTRIES UNCLASSIFIED (FRAZ) Shorts Lowered By 60.98%

The stock of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 180,325 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $834.86M company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $32.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SRI worth $50.09 million more.

FRANCISCO INDUSTRIES INC UNCLASSIFIED (OTCMKTS:FRAZ) had a decrease of 60.98% in short interest. FRAZ’s SI was 1,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 60.98% from 4,100 shares previously. It closed at $0.3511 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $834.86 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) CEO Jon DeGaynor on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stoneridge (SRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stoneridge (SRI) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Stoneridge, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen & Llc owns 321,080 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 174,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp invested in 0.03% or 532,137 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 908,223 shares. Corsair Cap L P holds 11,355 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 6,282 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 40,277 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 24,292 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 232,695 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 149,482 are owned by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc. Private Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 478,625 shares.