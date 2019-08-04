Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Comparison side by side

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge Inc. 29 0.96 N/A 1.75 18.66 Lear Corporation 142 0.37 N/A 15.66 8.10

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stoneridge Inc. and Lear Corporation. Lear Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Stoneridge Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Stoneridge Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lear Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9% Lear Corporation 0.00% 20.7% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

Stoneridge Inc. is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.36 beta. Competitively, Lear Corporation’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stoneridge Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lear Corporation are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Stoneridge Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lear Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stoneridge Inc. and Lear Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Lear Corporation 0 5 5 2.50

The upside potential is 17.92% for Stoneridge Inc. with consensus price target of $35.67. Competitively Lear Corporation has a consensus price target of $157.33, with potential upside of 30.10%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Lear Corporation is looking more favorable than Stoneridge Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of Stoneridge Inc. shares and 0% of Lear Corporation shares. Stoneridge Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Lear Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13% Lear Corporation -7.4% -8.36% -11.06% -17.53% -28.6% 3.19%

For the past year Stoneridge Inc. was more bullish than Lear Corporation.

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats Lear Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.