Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Comparing side by side

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge Inc. 30 0.96 N/A 1.75 18.66 Gentex Corporation 23 3.57 N/A 1.65 16.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stoneridge Inc. and Gentex Corporation. Gentex Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Stoneridge Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Stoneridge Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gentex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stoneridge Inc. and Gentex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9% Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23.4% 20.7%

Risk and Volatility

Stoneridge Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.36 beta. Competitively, Gentex Corporation’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stoneridge Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Gentex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Gentex Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stoneridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Stoneridge Inc. and Gentex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Stoneridge Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.92% and an $35.67 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Gentex Corporation’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential downside is -3.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that Stoneridge Inc. looks more robust than Gentex Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stoneridge Inc. and Gentex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 86.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Stoneridge Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Gentex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13% Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68%

For the past year Stoneridge Inc. has weaker performance than Gentex Corporation

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Gentex Corporation.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.