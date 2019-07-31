Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge Inc. 29 1.12 N/A 1.75 16.13 Delphi Technologies PLC 20 0.35 N/A 3.13 6.45

Demonstrates Stoneridge Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Delphi Technologies PLC seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Stoneridge Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Stoneridge Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Delphi Technologies PLC, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Stoneridge Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9% Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2%

Liquidity

Stoneridge Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Delphi Technologies PLC are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Stoneridge Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Delphi Technologies PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stoneridge Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Delphi Technologies PLC 0 4 5 2.56

Stoneridge Inc. has a 6.80% upside potential and an average price target of $35.67. Delphi Technologies PLC on the other hand boasts of a $24.38 average price target and a 30.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Delphi Technologies PLC is looking more favorable than Stoneridge Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.2% of Stoneridge Inc. shares and 95% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Stoneridge Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Delphi Technologies PLC has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoneridge Inc. -3.13% -10.44% 9.07% 8.69% -4.93% 14.16% Delphi Technologies PLC -5.7% -20.03% 14.71% 11.42% -59.73% 41.06%

For the past year Stoneridge Inc. has weaker performance than Delphi Technologies PLC

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Stoneridge Inc. beats Delphi Technologies PLC.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.