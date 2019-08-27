Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Comparing side by side

As Auto Parts businesses, Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge Inc. 30 0.96 N/A 1.75 18.66 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 49 0.17 N/A 2.20 22.45

In table 1 we can see Stoneridge Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Stoneridge Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Stoneridge Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stoneridge Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.36 beta indicates that Stoneridge Inc. is 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stoneridge Inc. are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Stoneridge Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stoneridge Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Stoneridge Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.82% and an $35.67 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential upside is 37.27%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Stoneridge Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Stoneridge Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.6% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of Stoneridge Inc. shares. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35%

For the past year Stoneridge Inc. has 32.13% stronger performance while Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has -20.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Stoneridge Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.