Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 52.73% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. SRI’s profit would be $7.46 million giving it 32.67 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Stoneridge, Inc.’s analysts see -40.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 364,312 shares traded or 52.80% up from the average. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c

Among 3 analysts covering Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sun Life Financial had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, July 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 14 by IBC. Scotia Capital downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. See Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Sell New Target: $54 Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barrington. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $975.05 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Stoneridge, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford Cap Lp holds 137,857 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 12,649 shares. 1.93M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Renaissance Technologies reported 0.02% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1,565 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 104,805 shares. Globeflex Lp owns 92,643 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Nicholas Invest Partners Lp holds 0.28% or 108,803 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc invested in 14,624 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 252,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 101,020 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 17,025 shares. Forest Hill Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.71% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Going Mirrorless: How Soon Until Cameras Replace Traditional Mirrors? – Benzinga” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sun Life Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in BentallGreenOak – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/22/2019: TW,CBU,BOH,SLF,SLF.TO – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Panicky Retirees: 3 Stable RRSP Stocks Yielding up to 6.7% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “How to Add Safe Global Exposure to Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.83 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 433,382 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 03/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial strengthens its Asia high net worth insurance business; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals