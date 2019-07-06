Stoneridge Com (SRI) Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Boosted Stake by $4.98 Million; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stock Value Declined While Corecommodity Management Lifted Its Stake

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 77,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 276,329 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 198,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 6.44 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc Com (SRI) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 177,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.56M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 112,811 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 20,654 shares to 55,449 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,444 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 171,470 shares to 695,176 shares, valued at $45.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp New (NYSE:HMN) by 49,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

