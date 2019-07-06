Stonemor Partners LP (STON) Market Value Declined While Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased by $537,837 Its Stake; Algert Global Lifted Position in Mrc Global (MRC) by $461,805

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 190.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 27,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,424 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, up from 14,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 223,629 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 17.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 02/05/2018 – MRC Global 1Q EPS 13c; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – KNOW Identity Awards Names Reed Taussig `CEO of the Year’, While ThreatMetrix Wins MRC Technology Award; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM – MRC EMPLOYEES APPROACHED BY NORTHAM TO BECOME FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES IN A MOVE FOR BOOYSENDAL TO BECOME AN OWNER-OPERATING MINE; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 10/04/2018 – MRC Global at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stonemor Partners LP (STON) by 63.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 179,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,228 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 280,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stonemor Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 42,392 shares traded. StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) has declined 57.19% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STON News: 27/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners: No Securities Were Sold Under Registration Statement; 09/03/2018 – AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 17.5 PCT STAKE IN STONEMOR PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 9 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners Appoints Patricia D. Wellenbach and Stephen J. Negrotti to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners Appoints Patricia D. Wellenbach and Stephen J. Negrotti to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – AXAR CAPITAL – INTEND TO PURSUE TALKS WITH STONEMOR REGARDING CONVERTING CO’S STRUCTURE FROM MASTER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP INTO A SUBCHAPTER C CORP; 29/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners Won’t File 10K on Time; 27/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners No Longer Meets Form S-3 Eligibility Requirements; 09/03/2018 – STONEMOR HOLDER AXAR TO PURSUE TALKS ON CONVERSION TO C CORP; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms StoneMor Partners L.P. Rtgs; Otlk Still Negative

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares to 234,061 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.24 million activity.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 35,201 shares to 29,057 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 22,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,555 shares, and cut its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH).

