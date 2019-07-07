StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Weight Watchers International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) and Weight Watchers International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW). The two are both Personal Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor Partners L.P. 3 0.21 N/A -1.98 0.00 Weight Watchers International Inc. 25 0.90 N/A 2.43 8.85

Table 1 highlights StoneMor Partners L.P. and Weight Watchers International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Weight Watchers International Inc. 0.00% -20.5% 12.3%

Volatility and Risk

StoneMor Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Weight Watchers International Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StoneMor Partners L.P. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Weight Watchers International Inc. has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. StoneMor Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Weight Watchers International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of StoneMor Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Weight Watchers International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of StoneMor Partners L.P. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.8% of Weight Watchers International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneMor Partners L.P. -32.38% -32.38% -23.82% -41.93% -57.19% 23.33% Weight Watchers International Inc. -3.97% 15.33% -28.24% -57.24% -72.68% -44.18%

For the past year StoneMor Partners L.P. has 23.33% stronger performance while Weight Watchers International Inc. has -44.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Weight Watchers International Inc. beats StoneMor Partners L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The companyÂ’s cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items. It also provides receptacles for cremated remains that include urns, and the inurnment of cremated remains in niches or scattering gardens; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. As of September 15, 2017, the company owned and operated 316 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 98 funeral homes in 18 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.