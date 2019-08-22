Stonehill Capital Management Upped Stake in P G & E Common (PCG) by $101.82 Million as Valuation Declined; As Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stock Price Rose, Indaba Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake by $5.18 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 60,242 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 4.70 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PG&E Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Cap Limited Partnership has 2.20 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Summit Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 62,833 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp invested in 65,590 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Pentwater Capital Management LP has 1.29% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 265 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv. York Capital Mgmt Glob Advisors Ltd Liability has 5.15M shares for 4.11% of their portfolio. The Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). D E Shaw & invested in 7.60M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 41,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Dynamic Capital Limited accumulated 2.84% or 44,066 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 12,417 shares. Lonestar Ltd Liability invested in 0.99% or 220,000 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $18,500 was bought by Gendel Mitchell. 23,820 MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares with value of $51,689 were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G.