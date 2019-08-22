Stonehill Capital Management Upped Its Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Stake by $4.30 Million; As Waters (WAT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Argyle Capital Management Trimmed by $640,050 Its Holding

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $210.56. About 12,297 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 8,934 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.58% stake. Millennium Management Lc accumulated 127,016 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 829 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Plc holds 475,612 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv accumulated 4,322 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Mawer Invest holds 0.89% or 496,713 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,806 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id holds 2.23% or 92,535 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 625 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,642 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,034 shares. 71,915 were reported by Sei Invests. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,202 shares.

