Stonehill Capital Management Upped Holding in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Smead Capital Management Upped Lennar (LEN) Position

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 373,230 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 106,000 were reported by Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Co. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.06% or 3.02 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 6,651 shares. Montgomery Inv owns 136,932 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. 1.00M are held by Senator Invest Grp L P. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 494,107 shares. First Advsr LP has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 39,776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Co owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Luxor Cap Gru LP has invested 0.97% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.76 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 23,862 shares. Brinker Capital Inc invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 24,180 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $59.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).