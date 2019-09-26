Stonehill Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by $8.80 Million as Valuation Rose; Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed Emerson Electric Co Com (EMR) Stake by $4.81 Million; Market Value Declined

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.49. About 267,718 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOLEDO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 12/04/2018 – Desktop Metal is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner; 17/04/2018 – Velano Vascular Named 2018’s Gold Edison Award™ Winner; 07/03/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Feb Rev NT$225.6M Vs NT$181.9M; 30/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Access Event Set By Edison for Jun. 6-7; 22/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on eServGlobal (ESG); 22/03/2018 – Phillips Edison Announces Top Leasing Producer and Property Manager of the Year for 2017; 28/05/2018 – EDISON UNIT FENICE SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY MAJORITY OF ZEPHYRO AT 10.25 EUROS PER SHARE

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co Com (EMR) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 72,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.65 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 513,465 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crow Point Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.08% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 100,000 shares. Tobam holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 633,043 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 158,055 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 42,509 shares. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 3,223 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 517 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Llc owns 6,070 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn reported 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Architects holds 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 178 shares. Blume Mngmt holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 57,055 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 699,394 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust Co has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36 million for 11.87 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc Com (NYSE:RHI) by 12,395 shares to 243,227 shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.50 million for 14.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

