Stonehill Capital Management Trimmed Its Edison International Common (EIX) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Dish Network Class A (DISH) Shareholder New South Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $23.11 Million as Market Value Declined

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 1.81 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Utilities Adds Edison International; 12/04/2018 – dynaCERT Receives Top Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Vehicle Advancements; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 12/04/2018 – Edison Awards Recognize Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS® NEPHROCHECK® Test for Best New Product; 22/03/2018 – Phillips Edison Announces Top Leasing Producer and Property Manager of the Year for 2017; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 28/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/07/2018 03:40 AM; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Global Infrastructure Adds Keyera, Cuts Con Edison

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 608,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.21 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 923,610 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 0.05% or 2.02 million shares. C M Bidwell And holds 3,170 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 7,410 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Invesco Ltd invested in 2.49 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 366,238 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 63,559 shares. Signaturefd has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 40 shares. Centurylink Mngmt Co holds 0.56% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 37,565 shares. Mad River Invsts holds 0.72% or 21,373 shares. Metropolitan Life Com holds 0.02% or 34,630 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon owns 2.14 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 5 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 193 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22. 500,005 shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W, worth $15.72M.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 63,720 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $70.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 95,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $573.44M for 11.89 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.