Stonehill Capital Management Trimmed Its Edison International Common (EIX) Holding as Shares Rose; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Price Declined While Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $512,120

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 2.14 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – dynaCERT Receives Top Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Vehicle Advancements; 17/04/2018 – Velano Vascular Named 2018’s Gold Edison Award™ Winner; 09/04/2018 – Edison issues initiation on AJ Lucas Group (AJL); 22/03/2018 – Phillips Edison Announces Top Leasing Producer and Property Manager of the Year for 2017; 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 30/05/2018 – The Equity Research Company Edison Publishes an Initiation of Coverage Report on ASIT Biotech; 21/05/2018 – Pixium Vision at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 24/05/2018 – MINERVA NAMES EDISON TICLE AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – Epson Robots Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276,000, down from 13,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.27M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SoCal Edison power lines caused deadly 2017 wildfire, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro, Enphase Energy, and Edison International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Still Cautious On California Utilities – Benzinga” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

