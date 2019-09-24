Stonehill Capital Management Stake in Edison International Common (EIX) Has Lowered by $8.80 Million; Cohen Capital Management Increases Position in Berry Plastics Group (BERY)

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 6,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 102,648 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40 million, up from 96,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Plastics Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 190,297 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 1.29 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: PARTIES IN TALKS FOR SETTLEMENT IN ROUND FIRE CASE; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative; 06/03/2018 – REG-Investment research and advisory firm Edison publishes report on Auriant Mining AB (publ); 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1); 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Cal Edison – 03/26/2018 04:42 PM; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Financial Corp reported 0.51% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 26,702 shares stake. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 497 shares. Toth Finance Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 447 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Aperio Group Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Raymond James Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,148 shares. Moreover, Pettee Invsts has 0.35% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Salem Counselors holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Amp Capital Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 530,821 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 4,866 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP stated it has 25,571 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 2.44M shares. Cap International Limited Ca holds 82,100 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

