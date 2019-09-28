Stonehill Capital Management Stake in Edison International Common (EIX) Cut by $8.80 Million as Market Value Rose; Segantii Capital Management LTD Increased Ctrip (CTRP) Stake by $21.61 Million as Stock Value Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip (CTRP) by 1874.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 600,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 632,366 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34 million, up from 32,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 32.99M shares traded or 657.66% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 2.14M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/24/2018 12:59 PM; 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 07:37 AM; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restorbio Inc by 235,867 shares to 714,133 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 4.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,838 shares, and cut its stake in Nio Inc.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 0.05% or 2.05M shares. Steadfast LP reported 1.34 million shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 118,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 70,914 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 6,106 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated holds 0.31% or 6,608 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,585 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 277,831 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt accumulated 4,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Landscape Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). First Foundation Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 7,841 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management LP reported 912,584 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na has 3,972 shares. Pzena Ltd holds 2.64% or 7.41 million shares.