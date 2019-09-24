Stonehill Capital Management Position In Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) Was Has Lifted; H Partners Management Cut Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 377,055 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 653,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.82% . The hedge fund held 2.31 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 53,054 shares traded. Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has declined 52.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIB News: 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror to rebrand after Express deal; 06/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Trinity Capital Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 11/05/2018 – TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD TRII.BO SAYS ASHISH HARBOLA RESIGNED AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Make the Move into Another New State; 15/05/2018 – B. Riley FBR Acts as Sole Book-Running Manager of $300 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering for Trinity Merger Corp; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.00 million for 5.63 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

