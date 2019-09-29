Stonehill Capital Management Lowered P G & E Common (PCG) Position by $49.71 Million; Valuation Declined; Buckhead Capital Management Raised Its Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Holding

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 70,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 188,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 118,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 12.78M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.10 million, down from 6.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.65 million shares traded or 14.56% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49 million for 2.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.20 million were accumulated by Bain Credit Limited Partnership. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 12,822 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Co stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 3.70 million shares. The Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oaktree Mngmt LP holds 0.52% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0% or 102 shares. Caspian Ltd Partnership holds 3.63M shares or 74.18% of its portfolio. Lonestar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.64% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 320,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0.02% or 110,273 shares. Nomura Asset Com Limited owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 25,000 shares. Synovus Finance Corp holds 0% or 1,500 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 22,950 shares to 9,779 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,772 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

