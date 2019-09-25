Stonehill Capital Management Increases Holding in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB); Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding Increased by Great Lakes Advisors Llc

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 653,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.82% . The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 74,595 shares traded. Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has declined 52.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIB News: 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY REVENUE HK$1.7B; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT)

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 249.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 40,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 56,733 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.51 million, up from 16,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 2.82M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,811 shares to 52,634 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,015 shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend