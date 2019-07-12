Stonehill Capital Management Increases Holding in P G & E Common (PCG); Forte Capital Lifted Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $433,125

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 6.47M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.94. About 731,733 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.02% or 2,021 shares. Maple Mngmt accumulated 103,620 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Prudential Financial stated it has 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 39,490 are owned by Scholtz And Limited Liability Com. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 61,159 shares. 6.60 million are held by Jackson Square Ltd. Fincl Architects Inc owns 65 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability reported 96,132 shares. Shellback Capital LP invested in 1.19% or 95,000 shares. Raymond James Service reported 28,628 shares. Synovus Fin has 3,983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 93,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 4,495 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Is Dollar Tree A Bargain Stock After Q4 Earnings? – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Did Dollar Tree, Inc. Shares Drop 12% in August? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Should Investors Play Dollar Tree After The Q3 Report? – Benzinga” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco Displays Solid 6-Month Run-Up, Adds More Than 25% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.