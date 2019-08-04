Stonehill Capital Management Holds Stake in P G & E Common (PCG); Target (TGT) Holder Sasco Capital Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.29M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 268,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 577,148 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.32 million, down from 845,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.13M shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Target Stock Could See a Bounce Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Target Stock Can Clear $100 â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Walmart Stock for a Pre-Earnings Rally – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 12.66 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,162 shares in its portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Llc invested in 0.06% or 30,038 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Css Ltd Llc Il holds 97,500 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company reported 133,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Capstone Inv Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 0% stake. Cwm Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 3,427 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 350,657 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.18 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E creditors to boost restructuring plan to $45B – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Creditors Proposing to Own 85%-95% of Company’s Shares – Bloomberg, Citing Court Filing – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E seeks court approval for price cut deals on solar, battery contracts – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E was aware of wildfire risk and did not address it – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.