Stonehill Capital Management Holds Position in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB); Constellation (STZ) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Boosted Holding

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 653,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.82% . The hedge fund held 2.31 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 562,329 shares traded or 673.92% up from the average. Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has declined 52.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIB News: 05/03/2018 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two Notes In Trinity Square 2015-1 Plc, A Uk Rmbs Transaction; 06/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Trinity Capital Corporation; 10/04/2018 – UNLTD AND MADE WITH UNITY PARTNER FOR VIRTUAL REALITY INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE, TRINITY; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD TRII.BO SAYS ASHISH HARBOLA RESIGNED AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Four-Month Comparable Revenue Falls 9%; Sees 2018 in Line; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER CORP TMCXU.O SAYS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 30.0 MLN UNITS PRICED AT $10.00/UNIT; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Constellation (STZ) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 52,945 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.43 million, up from 49,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Constellation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 506,044 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,733 shares to 91,187 shares, valued at $18.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,285 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).