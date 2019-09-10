Stonehill Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in P G & E Common (PCG) by $101.82 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Sysco (SYY) Share Price Declined, Cwm Has Increased Its Holding

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 11.98M shares traded or 52.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 133.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 74,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 129,458 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, up from 55,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 3.33M shares traded or 27.75% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 102 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Assoc. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 858,725 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 2,000 shares stake. Nordea Management has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 333,788 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.18M shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.86% or 1.30 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 734,932 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 5.82 million shares. 683 Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 4.18% or 2.59 million shares. 3.27 million were accumulated by Wellington Management Gp Llp. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation owns 956,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oz Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 112,100 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Management holds 17,484 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 204,591 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 6,733 shares. California-based Montecito Bancorp has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Dana Invest Advsrs Inc has 1.45% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cypress Capital Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 2,750 shares. 9,480 are owned by Chem Bank. Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 8,389 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Trian Fund Mgmt Lp holds 23.18M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.45% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 475,964 shares. Columbia Asset Management invested in 0.25% or 13,810 shares. West Oak Limited Company reported 1,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 66,392 shares to 31,483 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,472 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).